User quotes

"I found flowblade and I love it. I edit movies 2 to 3 hours in length with many video clips. What is a great help is the way the clips snap together, especially when I am deleting and editing out bad video and moving video around.", dnsXXXXX

"We - that is a group of German students and me - are currently shooting a movie for a school project, and after trying a few solutions we ended up choosing Flowblade.",".. From then it worked well - no more crashes! A lot of filters I actually thought flowblade was simply lacking are available now. Thank you for your support - Flowblade rocks!", R.W, Germany

"I'm a professional video editor and director who is working from more than 15 years for the main broadcasters here in Italy...[Flowblade is] already showing it's great potential because it looks like it has been thought by someone who knows what editors need for real.", M.S, Italy